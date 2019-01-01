Nadeem–Shravan (sometimes credited as Nadeem Shravan) are a music director duo in the Bollywood film industry of India. The duo derives its name from the first names of its two principal composers, Nadeem Akhtar Saifi (born 6 August 1954) and Shravan Kumar Rathod (born 13 November 1954).

Nadeem–Shravan were the most successful Bollywood music directors of the 1990s until the early 2000s. They have the strong reliance of Hindustani music in their compositions and were the only composers during the 1990s and 2000s who relied heavily on three particular instruments: the bansuri, the sitar and the shehnai in almost all of their songs. By using these instruments in a modern way without disconnecting them from their original value, their contribution is unique compared to some rising music directors evolving a new music style beginning in the mid-1990s.

Their breakthrough soundtrack album was Aashiqui (1990), which sold 20 million units in India, and became the best-selling Bollywood soundtrack album of all time. Nadeem–Shravan were also behind many of the other best-selling Bollywood soundtrack albums of the 1990s. Their success helped establish the music label T-Series. However, the duo's career temporarily came to a halt with the murder of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar by Mumbai underworld syndicate D-Company, with Nadeem Akhtar Saifi initially accused of involvement, before later being exonorated. The duo eventually made a comeback in the 2000s.