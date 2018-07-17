Catherine DuboscBorn 12 March 1959
Catherine Dubosc
1959-03-12
Catherine Dubosc Biography (Wikipedia)
Catherine Dubosc (born 12 March 1959) is a French soprano. Born in Lille, she studied with Eric Tappy at the Opéra National de Lyon, before joining that company in 1985. She is well known for her Mozart roles, but she has also sung operas written significantly earlier (Giasone) and later (Dialogues of the Carmelites).
Catherine Dubosc Tracks
Salve Regina (Dialogues des Carmélites)
Francis Poulenc
Salve Regina (Dialogues des Carmélites)
Salve Regina (Dialogues des Carmélites)
Last played on
Oh! ne me quittez pas sue un adieu de fâcherie!
Francis Poulenc
Oh! ne me quittez pas sue un adieu de fâcherie!
Oh! ne me quittez pas sue un adieu de fâcherie!
Orchestra
Last played on
Stabat Mater: I. Stabat Mater dolorosa
Francis Poulenc
Stabat Mater: I. Stabat Mater dolorosa
Stabat Mater: I. Stabat Mater dolorosa
Last played on
Dialogues Des Carmelites - Tableau 4
Francis Poulenc
Dialogues Des Carmelites - Tableau 4
Dialogues Des Carmelites - Tableau 4
Choir
Orchestra
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1995: Prom 68
Royal Albert Hall
1995-09-14T12:48:56
14
Sep
1995
Proms 1995: Prom 68
Royal Albert Hall
