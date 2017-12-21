Davitt SigersonBorn 1957
Davitt Sigerson
1957
Davitt Sigerson Biography (Wikipedia)
Davitt Sigerson (born 1957) is an American novelist whose first career was in the music business. Sigerson was a record producer, singer, songwriter, record company executive, and journalist.
It's A Big Country
Davitt Sigerson
It's A Big Country
It's A Big Country
A Big Country
Davitt Sigerson
A Big Country
A Big Country
