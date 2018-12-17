Dilys Elwyn-EdwardsBorn 19 August 1918. Died 13 January 2012
Dilys Elwyn-Edwards (née Roberts; 19 August 1918 – 13 January 2012) was a Welsh-language composer, lecturer and accompanist.
The cloths of heaven
Y Gylfinir (The Curlew)
Mae Hiraeth yn y mor (There's Longing in the Sea)
Yr Hela Hud (A Fairy Hunt)
Mari Lawen (Merry Margaret)
Nos o Haf (Summer Night)
The Cloths Of Heaven
Mae Hiraeth yn y Môr
Tresaith
The Cloths of Heaven
Y Gylfinir (The Curlew)
Y Gylfinir (The Curlew)
