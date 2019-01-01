PedestrianAnticon rapper
Pedestrian
James Brandon Best, better known by his stage name Pedestrian, is a rapper and writer from Los Angeles. He is a co-founder of Anticon. He is also known as a preacher under the moniker Evangelist J.B. Best.
