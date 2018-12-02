Marjorie Celeste Champion (née Belcher; born September 2, 1919) is an American dancer, choreographer, and stage and screen actress. At a young age[when?], she was hired as a dance model for Walt Disney Studios animated films. Later, she performed as an actress and dancer in film musicals, and in 1957 had a TV show based on song and dance. She has also done creative choreography for liturgy, and served as a dialogue and movement coach for the 1978 TV miniseries, The Awakening Land, set in the late 18th century in the Ohio Valley.