Marge ChampionBorn 2 September 1919
Marge Champion
1919-09-02
Marge Champion Biography (Wikipedia)
Marjorie Celeste Champion (née Belcher; born September 2, 1919) is an American dancer, choreographer, and stage and screen actress. At a young age[when?], she was hired as a dance model for Walt Disney Studios animated films. Later, she performed as an actress and dancer in film musicals, and in 1957 had a TV show based on song and dance. She has also done creative choreography for liturgy, and served as a dialogue and movement coach for the 1978 TV miniseries, The Awakening Land, set in the late 18th century in the Ohio Valley.
Marge Champion Tracks
Life Upon The Wicked Stage
Marge Champion
Life Upon The Wicked Stage
Life Upon The Wicked Stage
Life On The Wicked Stage
Marge And Gower Champion
Life On The Wicked Stage
Life On The Wicked Stage
I Might Fall Back on You
Jerome Kern
I Might Fall Back on You
I Might Fall Back on You
I Might Fall Back On You (feat. Gower Champion)
Marge Champion
I Might Fall Back On You (feat. Gower Champion)
I Might Fall Back On You (feat. Gower Champion)
I Might Fall Back On You
Marge Champion
I Might Fall Back On You
I Might Fall Back On You
