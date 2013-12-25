Mark Kealiʻi Hoʻomalu
Mark Kealiʻi Hoʻomalu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/86391210-b8d8-4955-9ab0-95d43e7c781f
Mark Kealiʻi Hoʻomalu Biography (Wikipedia)
Mark Kealiʻi Hoʻomalu is a contemporary Hawaiian chanter who was born and raised in ʻAiea, Oʻahu. He is best known for his contributions to the soundtrack of the 2002 Disney animated film, Lilo & Stitch, providing the film's two non-Elvis Presley-related songs.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mark Kealiʻi Hoʻomalu Tracks
Sort by
Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride (feat. Kamehameha Schools Children’s Chorus)
Mark Kealiʻi Hoʻomalu
Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride (feat. Kamehameha Schools Children’s Chorus)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride (feat. Kamehameha Schools Children’s Chorus)
Last played on
Mark Kealiʻi Hoʻomalu Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist