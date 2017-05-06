Bob KerrBorn 14 February 1940
Bob Kerr
1940-02-14
Bob Kerr Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Kerr (born 14 February 1940, Kensington, west London, England) is a comic musician who plays trumpet and cornet. He was originally a member of the Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band and was persuaded by Geoff Stephens to join The New Vaudeville Band, before forming his own Bob Kerr's Whoopee Band. Kerr was a part of a reunited Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band line-up of surviving members, which toured in 2006 and 2008.
He and his son, Matt, also operate a t-shirt printing business. Kerr's musical career is described in David Christie's Doo Dah Diaries.
Bob Kerr Tracks
Crazy
Bob Kerr
Crazy
Crazy
Last played on
A Room With A View
Bob Kerr
A Room With A View
A Room With A View
Last played on
Bye, Bye Baby
Bob Kerr
Bye, Bye Baby
Bye, Bye Baby
Last played on
