Young American Primitive (real name Greg Scanavino) is a prominent American producer/remixer, and one of the more popular acts to originate from the Bay Area's early 90s house scene. Released several 12"s and one full length CD on the San Francisco based label ZoëMagik, and made several compilation appearances, culminating with the sample heavy "These Waves" being included on Sasha and Digweed's Northern Exposure mix album. Apparently impressed by his remixing skills on Geffen Records release The Stone Roses' single "Begging You", Scanavino was signed by Geffen in '96 and finished his second full length album in late '97. The track "Beyond" was slated for single release in November '97 (complete with music video created by San Francisco based multimedia studio Mind's Eye Media), and the album, titled "African Cosmopolitan", was slated for a January '98 release, however, neither saw the light of day, and YAP was apparently dropped from the label. The ZoëMagik-released album was not re-released on Geffen due to unresolved sample clearance issues.