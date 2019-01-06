Ben PlattMusical theatre actor. Born 24 September 1993
Ben Platt
1993-09-24
Ben Platt Biography (Wikipedia)
Benjamin Schiff Platt (born September 24, 1993) is an American actor and singer known for his portrayal of the title character in the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen, a performance for which he has won numerous awards, including the 2017 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical. Platt's credits include the role of Elder Arnold Cunningham in The Book of Mormon and Benji Applebaum in the musical films Pitch Perfect (2012) and Pitch Perfect 2 (2015).
Ben Platt Tracks
Good For You
Rachel Bay Jones
Sincerely, Me
Mike Faist
For Forever
Ben Platt
Waving Through A Window
Ben Platt
Found/Tonight
Ben Platt
Good For You (Dear Evan Hansen)
Rachel Bay Jones
