Benjamin Schiff Platt (born September 24, 1993) is an American actor and singer known for his portrayal of the title character in the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen, a performance for which he has won numerous awards, including the 2017 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical. Platt's credits include the role of Elder Arnold Cunningham in The Book of Mormon and Benji Applebaum in the musical films Pitch Perfect (2012) and Pitch Perfect 2 (2015).