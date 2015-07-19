OrchidAmerican hard rock group. Formed 2007
Orchid
2007
Orchid Biography (Wikipedia)
Orchid is an American doom metal band founded in San Francisco, California in 2007. The band consists of Theo Mindell (vocals, synthesizer, percussion), Mark Thomas Baker (guitar), Keith Nickel (bass guitar) and Tommy Rickard (drums). They are named after the Black Sabbath song of the same name.
Orchid Tracks
Sign Of The Witch
Sign Of The Witch
Marching Dogs Of War
Marching Dogs Of War
Orchid Links
