Nguyễn Văn ThươngBorn 22 May 1919. Died 5 December 2002
Nguyễn Văn Thương
1919-05-22
Nguyễn Văn Thương (Huế 1919-2002) was a Vietnamese composer. He was a recipient of the Hồ Chí Minh Prize in 2000.
Channeling the Market 8
