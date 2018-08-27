Tapper ZukieBorn 1955
Tapper Zukie
1955
Tapper Zukie Biography (Wikipedia)
Tapper Zukie (or Tappa Zukie) (born David Sinclair, 1955, Kingston, Jamaica) is a reggae deejay and producer.
Tapper Zukie Tracks
Population Dub
Born To Be Black
M.P.L.A (Subsonic Legacy RMX)
Rush I Some Dub
M.P.L.A. Dub
Rub a dub a weh them want
Black Man (feat. Tapper Zukie)
Judgement Dub
Tappa Zukie In Dub
Revolution Version
Ire lion
Green Bay murder
Ten Against One
Rub This Dub
Man from Bosrah
Ghetto rock
Archie, The Rednose Reindeer
Natty Dread Aeh She Wants
MPLA (Subsonic Legacy Remix)
Man Ah Warrior
Don't Shoot The Youth *
Tapper Zukie Links
