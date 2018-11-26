Ellen and the Escapades
Ellen and the Escapades
Ellen and the Escapades Tracks
Yours To Keep
Ellen and the Escapades
Yours To Keep
Yours To Keep
Last played on
Fireside With You
Ellen and the Escapades
Fireside With You
By The Fireside
Ellen and the Escapades
By The Fireside
By The Fireside
Last played on
All the Crooked Scenes
Ellen and the Escapades
All the Crooked Scenes
All the Crooked Scenes
Last played on
This Ace I've Burned
Ellen and the Escapades
This Ace I've Burned
This Ace I've Burned
Last played on
Without You
Ellen and the Escapades
Without You
Without You
Last played on
I'll Keep You Warm (session version)
Ellen and the Escapades
I'll Keep You Warm (session version)
I'll Keep You Warm (session version)
Run (Session version)
Ellen and the Escapades
Run (Session version)
Run (Session version)
WITHOUT YOU (session)
Ellen and the Escapades
WITHOUT YOU (session)
WITHOUT YOU (session)
I'll Keep You Warm
Ellen and the Escapades
I'll Keep You Warm
I'll Keep You Warm
Last played on
Stone Bird
Ellen and the Escapades
Stone Bird
Stone Bird
Last played on
Preying On My Mind
Ellen and the Escapades
Preying On My Mind
Preying On My Mind
Last played on
Preying On Your Mind
Ellen and the Escapades
Preying On Your Mind
Preying On Your Mind
Last played on
When the Tide Creeps
Ellen and the Escapades
When the Tide Creeps
When the Tide Creeps
Last played on
When Tides Creeps In
Ellen and the Escapades
When Tides Creeps In
Coming Back Home
Ellen and the Escapades
Coming Back Home
The Ace I'd Burned
Ellen and the Escapades
The Ace I'd Burned
The Ace I'd Burned
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2011
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg49mb
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2011-06-25T12:49:35
25
Jun
2011
Glastonbury: 2011
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Ellen and the Escapades Links
