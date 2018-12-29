Georges AuricBorn 15 February 1899. Died 23 July 1983
Georges Auric
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1899-02-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/862ba79a-784e-4ec1-a44f-87c9f0788e37
Georges Auric Biography (Wikipedia)
Georges Auric (15 February 1899 – 23 July 1983) was a French composer, born in Lodève, Hérault. He was considered one of Les Six, a group of artists informally associated with Jean Cocteau and Erik Satie. Before he turned 20 he had orchestrated and written incidental music for several ballets and stage productions. He also had a distinguished career as a film composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Georges Auric Tracks
Sort by
Passport to Pimlico: The Seige of Burgundy
Georges Auric
Passport to Pimlico: The Seige of Burgundy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhyf.jpglink
Passport to Pimlico: The Seige of Burgundy
Last played on
Dans la Foret (from La Belle et la Bete)
Georges Auric
Dans la Foret (from La Belle et la Bete)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dans la Foret (from La Belle et la Bete)
Last played on
Hue and Cry (Overture)
Georges Auric
Hue and Cry (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhyf.jpglink
Hue and Cry (Overture)
Last played on
Suite from "Passport to Pimlico"
Georges Auric
Suite from "Passport to Pimlico"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhyf.jpglink
Suite from "Passport to Pimlico"
Last played on
LOLA MONTEZ (1955): "Main Titles - Circus"
Georges Auric
LOLA MONTEZ (1955): "Main Titles - Circus"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
LOLA MONTEZ (1955): "Main Titles - Circus"
Last played on
Roman Holiday - Main Title
Georges Auric
Roman Holiday - Main Title
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383x89.jpglink
Roman Holiday - Main Title
Last played on
Moulin Rouge (1952): Suite
Georges Auric
Moulin Rouge (1952): Suite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhyf.jpglink
Moulin Rouge (1952): Suite
Last played on
Passport to Pimlico: Titles
Georges Auric
Passport to Pimlico: Titles
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhyf.jpglink
Passport to Pimlico: Titles
Last played on
Passport to Pimlico (1949): The Siege of Burgundy
Georges Auric
Passport to Pimlico (1949): The Siege of Burgundy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048gz06.jpglink
Passport to Pimlico (1949): The Siege of Burgundy
Last played on
It Always Rains On Sundays (1947) - Suite
Georges Auric
It Always Rains On Sundays (1947) - Suite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhyf.jpglink
It Always Rains On Sundays (1947) - Suite
Last played on
Suite from the film "It Always Rains on Sunday"
Georges Auric
Suite from the film "It Always Rains on Sunday"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhyf.jpglink
Suite from the film "It Always Rains on Sunday"
Last played on
CAESAR AND CLEOPATRA (1945) - Main Titles and The Battle
Georges Auric
CAESAR AND CLEOPATRA (1945) - Main Titles and The Battle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhyf.jpglink
CAESAR AND CLEOPATRA (1945) - Main Titles and The Battle
Last played on
Lola Montes (1955)
Georges Auric
Lola Montes (1955)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lola Montes (1955)
Last played on
Ophée (1949) - In Zone 1; Looking For The Princess
Georges Auric
Ophée (1949) - In Zone 1; Looking For The Princess
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039zz0l.jpglink
Ophée (1949) - In Zone 1; Looking For The Princess
Last played on
Ophée (1949) - Main Titles
Georges Auric
Ophée (1949) - Main Titles
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039zz0l.jpglink
Ophée (1949) - Main Titles
Last played on
Dance of the Blessed Spirits
Christoph Willibald Gluck
Dance of the Blessed Spirits
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025zc30.jpglink
Dance of the Blessed Spirits
Last played on
Du Rafifi Chez Des Hommes (1955) - Main Title
Georges Auric
Du Rafifi Chez Des Hommes (1955) - Main Title
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Du Rafifi Chez Des Hommes (1955) - Main Title
Last played on
Suite from "The Lavender Hill Mob"
Georges Auric
Suite from "The Lavender Hill Mob"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhyf.jpglink
Suite from "The Lavender Hill Mob"
Last played on
Suite from 'Moulin Rouge'
Georges Auric
Suite from 'Moulin Rouge'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhyf.jpglink
Suite from 'Moulin Rouge'
Last played on
The Titfield Thunderbolt Suite
Georges Auric
The Titfield Thunderbolt Suite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhyf.jpglink
The Titfield Thunderbolt Suite
Last played on
Le Miroir et le Gant
Georges Auric
Le Miroir et le Gant
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Le Miroir et le Gant
Last played on
Beauty And The Beast(1946) -Titles and The Burlesque of the Draper
Georges Auric
Beauty And The Beast(1946) -Titles and The Burlesque of the Draper
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beauty And The Beast(1946) -Titles and The Burlesque of the Draper
Last played on
Dead of Night (1945) - Suite
Georges Auric
Dead of Night (1945) - Suite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x90rr.jpglink
Dead of Night (1945) - Suite
The Man In The White Suit (1951)
Georges Auric
The Man In The White Suit (1951)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048gz06.jpglink
The Man In The White Suit (1951)
Kind Hearts and Coronets (1949)
Georges Auric
Kind Hearts and Coronets (1949)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048gz06.jpglink
Kind Hearts and Coronets (1949)
The Lavender Hill Mob (1951)
Georges Auric
The Lavender Hill Mob (1951)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048gz06.jpglink
The Lavender Hill Mob (1951)
Scherzo
Georges Auric
Scherzo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Scherzo
Performer
Last played on
Lavender Hill Mob (1951) - The Eiffel Tower
Georges Auric
Lavender Hill Mob (1951) - The Eiffel Tower
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x90rr.jpglink
Lavender Hill Mob (1951) - The Eiffel Tower
Lavender Hill Mob (1951) - The Robbery
Georges Auric
Lavender Hill Mob (1951) - The Robbery
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x90rr.jpglink
Lavender Hill Mob (1951) - The Robbery
Lavender Hill Mob (1951) - Titles
Georges Auric
Lavender Hill Mob (1951) - Titles
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x90rr.jpglink
Lavender Hill Mob (1951) - Titles
Roman Holiday (1953) - Overture
Georges Auric
Roman Holiday (1953) - Overture
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Roman Holiday (1953) - Overture
Orchestra
Last played on
Prelude
Georges Auric
Prelude
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0287b2j.jpglink
Prelude
Last played on
Five Bagatelles
Georges Auric
Five Bagatelles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Five Bagatelles
Performer
Last played on
Rififi (Suite) - The Loot
Georges Auric
Rififi (Suite) - The Loot
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039zz0l.jpglink
Rififi (Suite) - The Loot
Conductor
Last played on
Passport to Pimlico
Georges Auric
Passport to Pimlico
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048gz06.jpglink
Passport to Pimlico
Last played on
Hue and Cry - Overture
Georges Auric
Hue and Cry - Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhyf.jpglink
Hue and Cry - Overture
Last played on
Georges Auric Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist