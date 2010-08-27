Forro in the DarkFormed 16 October 2002
Forro in the Dark
Forro in the Dark is a New York-based collective of Brazilian expatriates that formed in 2002. The group combines the musical style of forró (pronounced "faw-HAW"), "the percussion-heavy, rhythmic dance music" of their native Brazil, with elements of rock, folk, jazz, and country.
