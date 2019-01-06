Kudsi ErgunerBorn 4 February 1952
Kudsi Erguner
1952-02-04
Kudsi Erguner Biography
Kudsi Ergüner (born 4 February 1952 in Diyarbakır, Turkey) is a Turkish musician. He is considered a master of traditional Mevlevi Sufi music and is one of the best-known players of the Turkish ney flute.
Pesrev in maka Bayati (extract)
Emin Dede & Kudsi Erguner
Yolumuz Gurbete Dusdu
Kudsi Erguner
Taksim (Improvisation De Ney Sur Le Mode Hüseynî, Le Mode De La Nostalgie)
Kudsi Erguner
Pesrev
Kudsi Erguner
