Seelyhoo were a Scottish Folk band based in Edinburgh, with band members originally from Orkney, Isle of Lewis.

Seelyhoo are fronted by songwriter, vocalist and tin whistle player Fiona Mackenzie,formerly in a group with her sisters called Mackenzie Linn Records—with a voice not unlike Capercaillie's Karen Matheson. They play more on the traditional side of the progressive Celtic movement.

Their tour circuit spans Great Britain, continental Europe and the North American continent as well.

Songs are written either traditionally or by Fiona Mackenzie, Jennifer Wrigley, Hazel Wrigley, or Sandy Brechin. The other artists in the band are Sandy Brechin (accordion), Jennifer Wrigley (fiddle, hardanger fiddle), Jim Walker (drums, percussion), Niall Muir (bass guitar, backing vocals), Aaron Jones (bass guitar, bazouki, cittern), Hazel Wrigley (guitar, piano, fender rhodes, mandolin).

They recorded two albums: `The First Caul` (1995) and `Leetera` (1998).