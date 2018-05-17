Gérard JouannestFrench musician & songwriter. Born 2 May 1933. Died 16 May 2018
Gérard Jouannest
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1933-05-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8628f05f-5c71-4253-875c-a3c82c0d1966
Gérard Jouannest Biography (Wikipedia)
Gérard Jouannest (2 May 1933 – 16 May 2018) was a French pianist and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gérard Jouannest Tracks
Sort by
Ne me quitte pas
Jacques Brel
Ne me quitte pas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ne me quitte pas
Orchestra
Last played on
ON N'OUBLIE RIEN
Gérard Jouannest
ON N'OUBLIE RIEN
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
ON N'OUBLIE RIEN
Last played on
Back to artist