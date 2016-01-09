Adeem
Adam Arnone (born 1978), better known by his stage name Adeem (pronounced "A-D-M" and sometimes styled ADeeM), is an American rapper from Keene, New Hampshire. He is best known for his work in the hip hop group Glue and for winning the Scribble Jam Emcee Battle in 1998 and 2001.
