Arturo O'FarrillBorn 22 June 1960
Arturo O'Farrill
1960-06-22
Arturo O'Farrill Biography (Wikipedia)
Arturo O'Farrill (born June 22, 1960) is a jazz musician, the son of Latin jazz musician, arranger and bandleader Chico O'Farrill, and current pianist, composer, and director for the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra. He is best known for his contributions to contemporary Latin jazz (more specifically Afro-Cuban jazz), having received two Grammy Awards and four Grammy nominations for his work in the genre, though he has also trained in other musical forms such as free jazz and even experimented briefly with hip hop.
Arturo O'Farrill Tracks
Goat Check
Arturo O'Farrill
Goat Check
Goat Check
The Lord is Listening To Ya, Hallelujah
Carla Bley
The Lord is Listening To Ya, Hallelujah
The Lord is Listening To Ya, Hallelujah
Crazy Chicken
Arturo O'Farrill
Crazy Chicken
Crazy Chicken
At Last
Arturo O'Farrill
At Last
At Last
Cuban Blues
Arturo O'Farrill
Cuban Blues
Cuban Blues
