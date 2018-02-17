Joe Purdy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/86200eea-a1b0-4209-9f58-f05aacd9da0f
Joe Purdy Biography (Wikipedia)
Joe Purdy is an internationally acclaimed singer/songwriter who has released fourteen albums over the last fifteen years. American Folk marks Joe's first foray into acting.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Joe Purdy Tracks
Sort by
Oh! Susanna
Joe Purdy
Oh! Susanna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh! Susanna
Last played on
This Old Guitar
Joe Purdy
This Old Guitar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Old Guitar
Last played on
Cursin' Air
Joe Purdy
Cursin' Air
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cursin' Air
Last played on
My Country
Joe Purdy
My Country
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Country
Last played on
Joe Purdy Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist