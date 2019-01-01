SunloungerAlias of German producer, Roger Shah. Born 29 November 1972
Sunlounger
Sunlounger Biography (Wikipedia)
Roger Shah (born 29 November 1972 in Esslingen am Neckar, Germany), also known as DJ Shah and Sunlounger is a German electronic music composer and producer.
