"I can't lie on the floor and write as much as I used to" - THE THE's Matt Johnson explains his writing process today https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p050hz7f.jpg https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p050hz7f.jpg 2017-04-19T18:00:00.000Z Matt Johnson chatted to Steve about THE THE's new track for Record Store Day https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p050hy4n

1:06