Matt Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
Matt Johnson (born 15 August 1961) is an English singer-songwriter best known as the vocalist and only constant member of his band The The. He is also a film soundtrack composer (Cineola), publisher (Fifty First State Press), broadcaster (Radio Cineola), and conservationist/local activist.
Matt Johnson Performances & Interviews
- "I can't lie on the floor and write as much as I used to" - THE THE's Matt Johnson explains his writing process todayhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p050hz7f.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p050hz7f.jpg2017-04-19T18:00:00.000ZMatt Johnson chatted to Steve about THE THE's new track for Record Store Dayhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p050hy4n
"I can't lie on the floor and write as much as I used to" - THE THE's Matt Johnson explains his writing process today
- Matt Johnson explains how his brother inspired 'We Can't Stop What's Coming', THE THE's first new vocal track in 15 yearshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p050jf90.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p050jf90.jpg2017-04-18T18:05:00.000ZFeatured in documentary film The Inertia Variations, Johnson shares why it means so muchhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p050hv63
Matt Johnson explains how his brother inspired 'We Can't Stop What's Coming', THE THE's first new vocal track in 15 years
- Silvery Prize 2016 - The The 'Infected'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048q5xv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048q5xv.jpg2016-09-22T18:27:00.000ZWe awarded our very own Silvery Prize to The The's Matt Johnson for their album 'Infected', only to find he was hanging out with Silvery rival, Johnny Marr!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p048q61h
Silvery Prize 2016 - The The 'Infected'
