Paul Brock (born 1944) is an Irish button accordionist born in Athlone now residing in Ennis. In May 1989, Brock co-founded the group Moving Cloud with fiddle player, Joe Creo. In 2001 he co-founded the new group The Brock McGuire Band also with Manus McGuire. In 2004, Brock was voted Best Male Musician by the Irish American News. His recent album Humdinger with fellow band member Enda Scahill was voted Irish Music Album of The Year by the Irish Times and has been released by Compass Records.