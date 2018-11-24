Eluvium
Eluvium Biography (Wikipedia)
Eluvium is the moniker of the American ambient recording artist Matthew Cooper, who currently resides in Portland, Oregon. Cooper, who was born in Tennessee and raised in Louisville, Kentucky, before relocating to the Northwest, is known for blending various genres of experimental music including electronic, minimalism and piano. His albums often feature artwork and photographs by Jeannie Paske.
Eluvium is currently signed to the record label Temporary Residence Limited.
Eluvium Tracks
Leaves Eclipse The Light
Envenom Mettle
The Motion Makes Me Last (Four Tet Remix)
Perfect Neglect in a Field of Statues
