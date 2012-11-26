Michael WiltonBorn 23 February 1962
Michael Wilton
1962-02-23
Michael Wilton Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael F. Wilton (born February 23, 1962) also known as The Whip, for how fast his fingers "whip" around the guitar fretboard, heavy metal and hard rock guitarist and songwriter, best known for being a lead and rhythm guitarist and songwriter in the progressive metal band Queensrÿche, which he co-founded in 1982.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Michael Wilton Tracks
Leaving this town
Last played on
