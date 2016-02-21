Jenny Galloway (born 1949) is a British actress, and singer best known for her stage career.

Theatre credits include:

She has received numerous awards and nominations, winning the 1999 Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical for her performance in Mamma Mia!. She had previously won the award seven years earlier for her portrayal of the character Luce in George Abbott's The Boys from Syracuse.

Galloway can be heard on the cast recordings of Les Misérables 10th Anniversary Concert,Les Misérables 25th Anniversary Concert, Oliver!, Mamma Mia! and Mary Poppins.

In the 2001 ITV children's TV series Weirdsister College (a sequel to The Worst Witch which follows the adventures of schoolgirl witch Mildred Hubble into further education), Jenny Galloway portrayed the college porter known as the Beetle. The Beetle was strict, widely disliked and a stickler for the rules to the point where she actually seemed to enjoy evicting people to save money!

Film credits include In Transit, About a Boy, Fierce Creatures and the role of the Foreign Secretary in Johnny English. She appeared in Madame de Sade alongside Judi Dench and Deborah Findlay as Charlotte in 2008.