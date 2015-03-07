Archie BleyerBorn 12 June 1909. Died 20 March 1989
1909-06-12
Archie Bleyer Biography (Wikipedia)
Archibald Martin Bleyer (June 12, 1909 – March 20, 1989) was an American song arranger, bandleader, and record company executive.
Hernando's Hideaway
