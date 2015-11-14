Velma MiddletonBorn 1 September 1917. Died 10 February 1961
Velma Middleton
1917-09-01
Velma Middleton Biography (Wikipedia)
Velma Middleton (September 1, 1917 – February 10, 1961) was an American jazz vocalist and entertainer who sang with Louis Armstrong's big bands and small groups from 1942 until her death.
Velma Middleton Tracks
St. Louis Blues
Louis Armstrong
St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Blues
Don't Fence Me In
Velma Middleton
Don't Fence Me In
Don't Fence Me In
