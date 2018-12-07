Emanuel SchikanederBorn 1 September 1751. Died 21 September 1812
1751-09-01
Emanuel Schikaneder (1 September 1751 – 21 September 1812), born Johann Joseph Schickeneder, was a German impresario, dramatist, actor, singer, and composer. He wrote the libretto of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's opera The Magic Flute and was the builder of the Theater an der Wien. Peter Branscombe called him "one of the most talented theatre men of his era".
Bei Männern, welche Liebe fühlen (Die Zauberflöte)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Bei Männern, welche Liebe fühlen (Die Zauberflöte)
