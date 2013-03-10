Hayley HutchinsonBorn 1981
Hayley Hutchinson
1981
Hayley Hutchinson Biography (Wikipedia)
Hayley Hutchinson (born 1981 in Northumberland) is an English folk/acoustic rock singer & Freelance Illustrator from the Yorkshire Wolds. She has released four solo albums and also co-fronts The Sorry Kisses with Nine Black Alps frontman Sam Forrest.
Here's The Love
High Upon the Hill
Forever After Live at Basement Bar
Chandelier
Weeping Willow
Midnight Sky
Eclipse Of The Sun
Forever After
In the Valley
