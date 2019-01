Hayley Hutchinson (born 1981 in Northumberland) is an English folk/acoustic rock singer & Freelance Illustrator from the Yorkshire Wolds. She has released four solo albums and also co-fronts The Sorry Kisses with Nine Black Alps frontman Sam Forrest.

