Justice is a French electronic music duo consisting of Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay. The duo's label is Ed Banger Records which is managed by the label's head, Pedro Winter. Justice is known for incorporating a strong rock and indie influence into its music and image.

The band's debut album Cross was released in June 2007 to critical acclaim. The album was later nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Electronic/Dance Album and came in at number 15 on Pitchfork's Top 50 Albums of 2007 and number 18 on Blender's "25 Best Albums of 2007" list. It was nominated for the 2007 Shortlist Prize, losing out to The Reminder by Feist. The band's remix of the MGMT song "Electric Feel" won the Grammy Award for Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical in 2009.

In September 2009, it was announced that Justice would be moving to WMG/Atlantic's newly relaunched Elektra Records label. The band reportedly started to work on its second album in mid-2010. The first single entitled "Civilization" was released on 28 March 2011. The band released its second album, Audio, Video, Disco, on 24 October 2011. This was followed by the live album on 7 May 2013, titled Access All Arenas. Justice announced their third album, Woman, through their Facebook page, and it was released on 18 November 2016.