Jerry BockBorn 23 November 1928. Died 3 November 2010
Jerry Bock
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br5dx.jpg
1928-11-23

Jerry Bock Biography (Wikipedia)
Jerrold Lewis "Jerry" Bock (November 23, 1928 – November 3, 2010) was an American musical theater composer. He received the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama with Sheldon Harnick for their 1959 musical Fiorello! and the Tony Award for Best Composer and Lyricist for the 1964 musical Fiddler on the Roof with Sheldon Harnick.
Jerry Bock Tracks
Fiddler on the Roof (Wedding Celebration and The Bottle Dance)
Jerry Bock
Fiddler on the Roof (Wedding Celebration and The Bottle Dance)
Fiddler on the Roof (Wedding Celebration and The Bottle Dance)
Fiddler on the Roof: Overture
Jerry Bock
Fiddler on the Roof: Overture
Fiddler on the Roof: Overture
Fiddler on the roof - If I were a rich man
Jerry Bock
Fiddler on the roof - If I were a rich man
Fiddler on the roof - If I were a rich man
Dear Friend (She Loves Me)
Jerry Bock
Dear Friend (She Loves Me)
Dear Friend (She Loves Me)
Fiddler on the Roof
Jerry Bock
Fiddler on the Roof
Fiddler on the Roof
Ice Cream, from She Loves Me
Barbara Cook
Ice Cream, from She Loves Me
Ice Cream, from She Loves Me
Sunrise, Sunset
Jerry Bock
Sunrise, Sunset
Sunrise, Sunset
Twelve Days to Christmas
Jerry Bock
Twelve Days to Christmas
Twelve Days to Christmas
She Loves Me: Vanilla Ice Cream
Jerry Bock
She Loves Me: Vanilla Ice Cream
She Loves Me: Vanilla Ice Cream
Sunrise Sunset
Henry Goodman
Sunrise Sunset
Sunrise Sunset
Fiddler on the roof - musical
Jerry Bock
Fiddler on the roof - musical
Fiddler on the roof - musical
Fiddler on the roof - musical
Jerry Bock
Fiddler on the roof - musical
Fiddler on the roof - musical
Too Close for Comfort, arranged by James Rose
George David Weiss
Too Close for Comfort, arranged by James Rose
Too Close for Comfort, arranged by James Rose
Tradition (feat. Sheldon Harnick)
Jerry Bock
Tradition (feat. Sheldon Harnick)
Tradition (feat. Sheldon Harnick)
If I were a rich man (feat. Sheldon Harnick)
Jerry Bock
If I were a rich man (feat. Sheldon Harnick)
If I were a rich man (feat. Sheldon Harnick)
Sabbath Prayer (feat. Sheldon Harnick)
Jerry Bock
Sabbath Prayer (feat. Sheldon Harnick)
Sabbath Prayer (feat. Sheldon Harnick)
Sunrise, Sunset (feat. Sheldon Harnick)
Jerry Bock
Sunrise, Sunset (feat. Sheldon Harnick)
Sunrise, Sunset (feat. Sheldon Harnick)
Fiddler on the roof - musical
Jerry Bock
Fiddler on the roof - musical
Fiddler on the roof - musical
Fiddler on the roof - Chava Ballet Sequence and Finale
Jerry Bock
Fiddler on the roof - Chava Ballet Sequence and Finale
Fiddler On The Roof - Sunrise, Sunset
Jerry Bock
Fiddler On The Roof - Sunrise, Sunset
