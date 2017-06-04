Ervin DrakeBorn 3 April 1919. Died 15 January 2015
Ervin Drake
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1919-04-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/86098e4e-b5a5-4ada-801f-42b98f42806f
Ervin Drake Biography (Wikipedia)
Ervin Drake (born Ervin Maurice Druckman; April 3, 1919 – January 15, 2015) was an American songwriter whose works include such American Songbook standards as "I Believe" and "It Was a Very Good Year". He wrote in a variety of styles and his work has been recorded by musicians around the world. In 1983, he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ervin Drake Tracks
Sort by
There's a big blue cloud next to heaven
Ervin Drake
There's a big blue cloud next to heaven
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06v6361.jpglink
There's a big blue cloud next to heaven
Last played on
Good Morning Heartache (arr. Tom Richards)
Irene Higginbotham
Good Morning Heartache (arr. Tom Richards)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649kjt.jpglink
Good Morning Heartache (arr. Tom Richards)
Last played on
I Believe
Ervin Drake
I Believe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Believe
Last played on
It Was A Very Good Year
Ervin Drake
It Was A Very Good Year
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It Was A Very Good Year
Last played on
Ervin Drake Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist