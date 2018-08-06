Aaron LewisLead vocalist for Staind. Born 13 April 1972
Aaron Lewis
1972-04-13
Aaron Lewis Biography (Wikipedia)
Aaron Lewis (born April 13, 1972) is an American singer, songwriter and musician who is best known as the lead vocalist, rhythm guitarist and founding member of the alternative metal band Staind, with whom he released seven studio albums. He has also enjoyed a successful solo career in country music with his debut EP Town Line, which was released on March 1, 2011 on Stroudavarious Records. Lewis' first full-length solo release, The Road, was released by Blaster Records on November 13, 2012. Lewis released his second studio album Sinner on September 16, 2016.
In 2006, Lewis was ranked at number 49 in the Top 100 Heavy Metal Vocalists by Hit Parader.
Aaron Lewis Tracks
Country Boy
Aaron Lewis
Country Boy
Country Boy
That Aint Country
Aaron Lewis
That Aint Country
That Aint Country
Black Boys (Parody)
Aaron Lewis
Black Boys (Parody)
Black Boys (Parody)
COUNTRY BOY (featuring George Jones & Charlie Daniels)
Aaron Lewis
COUNTRY BOY (featuring George Jones & Charlie Daniels)
