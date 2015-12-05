Hilmar Örn Hilmarsson (born 23 April 1958), also known as HÖH, is a musician, an art director, and allsherjargoði (chief goði) of Ásatrúarfélagið ("the Ásatrú Association").

Hilmar Örn Hilmarsson was a pioneer in the use of computers when composing music and cleared the path for new ideas in recording and arrangements. He has worked on ambitious, experimental and original projects with various musicians, such as Psychic TV, Current 93, Sigur Rós, Steindór Andersen and Eivør Pálsdóttir.