Hilmar Örn Hilmarsson (born 23 April 1958), also known as HÖH, is a musician, an art director, and allsherjargoði (chief goði) of Ásatrúarfélagið ("the Ásatrú Association").
Hilmar Örn Hilmarsson was a pioneer in the use of computers when composing music and cleared the path for new ideas in recording and arrangements. He has worked on ambitious, experimental and original projects with various musicians, such as Psychic TV, Current 93, Sigur Rós, Steindór Andersen and Eivør Pálsdóttir.
Children of Nature (1991) - Titles
Hilmar Örn Hilmarsson
Children of Nature (1991) - Titles
Children of Nature (1991) - Titles
Colours
Hilmar Örn Hilmarsson
Colours
Colours
Death Announcements and Funerals
Sigur Rós
Death Announcements and Funerals
Death Announcements and Funerals
