Mikey DreadBorn 4 June 1954. Died 15 March 2008
Mikey Dread
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1954-06-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/85fcc6c7-4b54-40dd-bd0e-0df68309acea
Mikey Dread Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael George Campbell (4 June 1954 – 15 March 2008), better known as Mikey Dread, was a Jamaican singer, producer, and broadcaster. He was one of the most influential performers and innovators in reggae music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mikey Dread Tracks
Sort by
Problems (Radio 1 Session, 23 Aug 1982)
Mikey Dread
Problems (Radio 1 Session, 23 Aug 1982)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Problems (Radio 1 Session, 23 Aug 1982)
Last played on
Props Man Style
Mikey Dread
Props Man Style
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Props Man Style
Last played on
Parrot Jungle (Radio 1 Session, 23 Aug 1982)
Mikey Dread
Parrot Jungle (Radio 1 Session, 23 Aug 1982)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paradise
Mikey Dread
Paradise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paradise
Last played on
African Anthem
Mikey Dread
African Anthem
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
African Anthem
Last played on
Roots & Culture
Mikey Dread
Roots & Culture
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Roots & Culture
Last played on
World War III
Mikey Dread
World War III
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
World War III
Last played on
Zodiac Sound (Radio 1 Session, 23 Aug 1982)
Mikey Dread
Zodiac Sound (Radio 1 Session, 23 Aug 1982)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Zodiac Sound (Radio 1 Session, 23 Aug 1982)
Last played on
Barber Saloon
Mikey Dread
Barber Saloon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Barber Saloon
Last played on
Robbers' Roost
Mikey Dread
Robbers' Roost
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Robbers' Roost
Last played on
Heavy Weight Sound (Radio 1 Session, 23 Aug 1982)
Mikey Dread
Heavy Weight Sound (Radio 1 Session, 23 Aug 1982)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Israel (12 Tribe) Stylee
Mikey Dread
Israel (12 Tribe) Stylee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Break Down The Walls
Mikey Dread
Break Down The Walls
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Break Down The Walls
The Jumping Master
Mikey Dread
The Jumping Master
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Jumping Master
Jumping Master Dub
Mikey Dread
Jumping Master Dub
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jumping Master Dub
Last played on
Herbal Christmas gift
Mikey Dread
Herbal Christmas gift
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Herbal Christmas gift
Last played on
Mikey Dread Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist