Beverley Mahood (born 2 November 1974 in Belfast, Northern Ireland) is a country music singer-songwriter and television host in Canada. Beverley emigrated from Belfast to Canada as a child. She is also formerly part of the all-female trio Lace, produced by the renowned Los Angeles producer, David Foster. From 2004 to 2005, she co-hosted the Citytv Vancouver morning show, Breakfast Television. Mahood was then named to co-host CMT Canada's flagship show, CMT Central. She starred as the anchor judge on the series "CMT Chevy Karaoke Star." Other hosting duties have included the reality series Project Mom/Project Dad and Pick a Puppy and the countdown program Ultimate.

Mahood established a business partnership in 2005 with Canadian entrepreneur W. Brett Wilson in forming BPM Entertainment Corp. to pursue creative investment opportunities in the entertainment world. She bought out his interest in BPMEC in 2012 and has continued to grow her entertainment business.[citation needed] Mahood attended Saunders High School in London.