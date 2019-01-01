Jeff KleinBorn 5 November 1976
Jeff Klein
1976-11-05
Jeff Klein Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeffrey Lawrence "Jeff" Klein is an American singer/songwriter of the band My Jerusalem from Newburgh, New York, who plays keyboards and guitar. He has released three solo albums and another three albums with My Jerusalem. Jeff Klein has risen to acclaim after the release of his album 'Gone for good' which gave him the necessary boost in the beginning and 'Preachers' which has provided him with an international reach towards some few parts of every continent.
