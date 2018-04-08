Karen Lane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/85f6ddbb-e922-4787-98f4-abe4cb5fe807
Karen Lane Tracks
Sort by
Samba De Verao
Karen Lane
Samba De Verao
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Samba De Verao
Last played on
Karen Lane Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Jacqui Dankworth - It Don’t Mean A Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing)
-
Alison Krauss Live in Session
-
Alison Krauss: "We left a song off the album because of Cyndi Lauper!"
-
Could Alison Krauss become the most awarded artist in Grammy history?
-
Alison Krauss is inducted in to Michael Balls Singers Hall of Fame
-
Jacqui Dankworth speaks to Jamie Cullum
-
Jacqui Dankworth Live in Session
Back to artist