Charlie HarperBorn 25 May 1944
Charlie Harper
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1944-05-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/85f3f1b4-1d9a-4667-90fc-07a37487d135
Charlie Harper Biography (Wikipedia)
Charlie Harper (born David Charles Perez, 25 May 1944, Hackney, London) is a British singer and songwriter. He is best known as the lead singer from the punk band UK Subs. Charlie Harper is reportedly a nephew of actor Cesar Romero.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Charlie Harper Tracks
Sort by
Talk Is Cheap
Charlie Harper
Talk Is Cheap
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Talk Is Cheap
Last played on
Charlie Harper Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist