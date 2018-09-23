Manmohan WarisBorn 3 August 1970
Manmohan Waris
1970-08-03
Biography
Manmohan Waris (born 3 August 1967) is an Indian Punjabi folk/pop singer. He is the elder brother of record producer Sangtar and singer Kamal Heer. Waris himself is considered one of the most gifted singers of Punjabi music and is known as The King Of Bhangra.
Ni Aaja Bhabi
Manmohan Waris
Ni Aaja Bhabi
Ni Aaja Bhabi
The Folk King
Kuldeep Manak
The Folk King
The Folk King
Husn Da Jadu
Manmohan Waris
Husn Da Jadu
Husn Da Jadu
Speaker (feat. Manmohan Waris)
Aman Hayer
Speaker (feat. Manmohan Waris)
Speaker (feat. Manmohan Waris)
Pari Lagdi
Manmohan Waris
Pari Lagdi
Pari Lagdi
Koka Karke Dhokha Ni Dil Le Gaya
Manmohan Waris
Koka Karke Dhokha Ni Dil Le Gaya
Koka Karke Dhokha Ni Dil Le Gaya
