Jess HarwoodBorn 14 December 1992
Jess Harwood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br6t7.jpg
1992-12-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/85ee4cf9-8948-40e5-a90b-a95b3d0e6a9d
Jess Harwood Biography (BBC)
Writing and singing her own songs since her early teens, Jess Harwood, 20, is a self taught guitarist whose songs have been played on Radio Lancashire, All FM and Preston FM.
Jess Harwood Tracks
Sort by
Breaking Down
Jess Harwood
Breaking Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6t7.jpglink
Breaking Down
Last played on
Take Me There
Jess Harwood
Take Me There
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6t7.jpglink
Take Me There
Last played on
Finally Realised
Jess Harwood
Finally Realised
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6t7.jpglink
Finally Realised
Last played on
Every little thing
Jess Harwood
Every little thing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6t7.jpglink
Every little thing
Last played on
Back to artist