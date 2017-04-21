Headstones are a Canadian punk-influenced rock band that began in 1987 in Kingston and were active until 2003, subsequently reforming in 2011. The band consists of vocalist Hugh Dillon, guitarist Trent Carr, and bassist Tim White. They frequently sold out at small and mid-sized venues and were known for their high energy live shows, particularly the antics of Dillon, who interacted with his audience in a variety of ways more rock less super shock. The songwriting tackled many serious and controversial topics.