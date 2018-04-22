Dave SmithExperimental composer. Born 19 August 1949
Dave Smith
1949-08-19
Dave Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Dave Smith (born in Salisbury, August 19, 1949) is a British composer, arranger and musical performer. Since 1971 he has been associated with the English school of experimental music.
Dave Smith Tracks
Sonata no. 136
John White
Sonata no. 136
Sonata no. 136
Last played on
