Swim Deep is a British indie rock band formed in Birmingham, England. The band currently consists of Austin Williams (vocals), Cavan McCarthy (bass), and James Balmont (keyboards).

Swim Deep was formed in 2011 by Williams, Higgins, and Wolfgang J. Harte. Harte left the band in late 2012 and was replaced by Cavan McCarthy. James Balmont joined the band as a live member in 2013 and became a full member the next year. In 2018, it was confirmed Zachary Robinson (drums) and Tom Higgins (guitar) had left the band ahead of recording their third album. Swim Deep have been identified as part of the emerging Digbeth-based B-Town scene.

In late 2012, in Brussels, the band began to record what would later become their debut album, Where the Heaven Are We. Where the Heaven Are We was released on 5 August 2013. The band released their second album, Mothers, on 2 October 2015.