ShinerMath rock group from Kansas City, Missouri. Formed October 1992. Disbanded 25 January 2003
1992-10
Shiner Biography (Wikipedia)
Shiner is an American post-hardcore band from Kansas City, Missouri that was active from 1992 to 2003. Since 2012 Shiner has been playing several shows a year.
Play Dead
