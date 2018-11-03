Krzysztof KomedaBorn 27 April 1931. Died 23 April 1969
Krzysztof Komeda
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05700mv.jpg
1931-04-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/85e45b31-ec89-4afc-8b21-2aaa82594478
Krzysztof Komeda Biography (Wikipedia)
Krzysztof Komeda (born Krzysztof Trzciński; 27 April 1931 – 23 April 1969) was a Polish film music composer and jazz pianist. Perhaps best known for his work in film scores, Komeda wrote the scores for Roman Polanski’s films Knife in the Water (1962), Cul-de-sac (1966), The Fearless Vampire Killers (1967), and Rosemary’s Baby (1968). Komeda's album Astigmatic (1965) is widely regarded as one of the most important European jazz albums; British critic Stuart Nicholson describes the album as "marking a shift away from the dominant American approach with the emergence of a specific European aesthetic."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Krzysztof Komeda Tracks
Sort by
Rosemary's Baby Main Theme (Vocal)
Krzysztof Komeda
Rosemary's Baby Main Theme (Vocal)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05700mv.jpglink
Rosemary's Baby Main Theme (Vocal)
Last played on
Moja Ballada
Krzysztof Komeda
Moja Ballada
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05700mv.jpglink
Moja Ballada
Last played on
Sleep safe and warm (from score for Rosemary's Baby)
Krzysztof Komeda
Sleep safe and warm (from score for Rosemary's Baby)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05700mv.jpglink
Sleep safe and warm (from score for Rosemary's Baby)
Last played on
Krzysztof Komeda
Krzysztof Komeda
Krzysztof Komeda
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05700mv.jpglink
Krzysztof Komeda
Last played on
Snowman
Krzysztof Komeda
Snowman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05700mv.jpglink
Snowman
Last played on
Christmas
Krzysztof Komeda
Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05700mv.jpglink
Christmas
Last played on
Sarah In Bath
Krzysztof Komeda
Sarah In Bath
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05700mv.jpglink
Sarah In Bath
Last played on
Le départ
Krzysztof Komeda
Le départ
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05700mv.jpglink
Le départ
Last played on
The Fearless Vampire Killers - Main Title
Krzysztof Komeda
The Fearless Vampire Killers - Main Title
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05700mv.jpglink
Cul De Sac (Orchestral Version)
Krzysztof Komeda
Cul De Sac (Orchestral Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05700mv.jpglink
Cul De Sac (Orchestral Version)
Last played on
Main Title
Krzysztof Komeda
Main Title
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05700mv.jpglink
Main Title
Last played on
KNIFE IN THE WATER (1962): Ballad for Bernt
Krzysztof Komeda
KNIFE IN THE WATER (1962): Ballad for Bernt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05700mv.jpglink
KNIFE IN THE WATER (1962): Ballad for Bernt
Last played on
Rosemary's Baby
Krzysztof Komeda
Rosemary's Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05700mv.jpglink
Rosemary's Baby
Last played on
Marc & Michele (From Le Depart)
Krzysztof Komeda
Marc & Michele (From Le Depart)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05700mv.jpglink
Marc & Michele (From Le Depart)
Last played on
Rosemary's Baby: Lullaby
Krzysztof Komeda
Rosemary's Baby: Lullaby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05700mv.jpglink
Rosemary's Baby: Lullaby
Last played on
Le Depart (instrumental)
Krzysztof Komeda
Le Depart (instrumental)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05700mv.jpglink
Le Depart (instrumental)
Last played on
Knife In The Water
Krzysztof Komeda
Knife In The Water
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05700mv.jpglink
Knife In The Water
Last played on
Cul-de-Sac
Krzysztof Komeda
Cul-de-Sac
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05700mv.jpglink
Cul-de-Sac
Last played on
Both Over Rooftops
Krzysztof Komeda
Both Over Rooftops
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05700mv.jpglink
Both Over Rooftops
Last played on
Sarah's Song
Krzysztof Komeda
Sarah's Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05700mv.jpglink
Sarah's Song
Last played on
The Dance Of The Vampires: Main Title
Krzysztof Komeda
The Dance Of The Vampires: Main Title
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05700mv.jpglink
The Dance Of The Vampires: Main Title
Last played on
Theme
Krzysztof Komeda
Theme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05700mv.jpglink
Theme
Last played on
Rosemary's Baby: Lullaby (feat. Tara Clark, James Fitzpatrick & City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra)
Krzysztof Komeda
Rosemary's Baby: Lullaby (feat. Tara Clark, James Fitzpatrick & City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05700mv.jpglink
Rosemary's Baby: Lullaby (feat. Tara Clark, James Fitzpatrick & City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra)
Last played on
Cherry/Ballad For Bernt
Krzysztof Komeda
Cherry/Ballad For Bernt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05700mv.jpglink
Cherry/Ballad For Bernt
Last played on
Crazy Girl
Krzysztof Komeda
Crazy Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05700mv.jpglink
Crazy Girl
Last played on
Roman Two
Krzysztof Komeda
Roman Two
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05700mv.jpglink
Roman Two
Last played on
Svantetic
Krzysztof Komeda
Svantetic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05700mv.jpglink
Svantetic
Last played on
The Law and The Fist
Krzysztof Komeda
The Law and The Fist
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05700mv.jpglink
The Law and The Fist
Last played on
Sleep Safe and Warm
Krzysztof Komeda
Sleep Safe and Warm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05700mv.jpglink
Sleep Safe and Warm
Last played on
Lullaby
Krzysztof Komeda
Lullaby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05700mv.jpglink
Lullaby
Last played on
Ballet Etudes
Krzysztof Komeda
Ballet Etudes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05700mv.jpglink
Ballet Etudes
Cages
Krzysztof Komeda
Cages
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05700mv.jpglink
Cages
Unknown Scandinavian Film
Krzysztof Komeda
Unknown Scandinavian Film
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05700mv.jpglink
Unknown Scandinavian Film
Rosemary's Baby Main Title
Krzysztof Komeda
Rosemary's Baby Main Title
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05700mv.jpglink
Rosemary's Baby Main Title
Pushing The Car
Krzysztof Komeda
Pushing The Car
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05700mv.jpglink
Pushing The Car
Playlists featuring Krzysztof Komeda
Krzysztof Komeda Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist