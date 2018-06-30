Charles Kente Williams (Bowens) (born October 21, 1977), commonly known by his stage name Keak da Sneak, is a rapper from Oakland, California; He is known for his scratchy, gruff voice and for coining the term hyphy in 1994. He is the leader of the Hyphy Movement, which was generated in the early and mid 2000s with hits like "Super Hyphy", "White T-shirt, Blue Jeans, and Nikes", and his major hit feature with E-40 "Tell Me When To Go".